VERIZON OFFERS $10 MILLION IN SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS: APPLY FEB. 8-9

February 4, 2021 (San Diego) - Verizon is offering $10 million in grants to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The applications will go live on Monday, Feb. 8 and applications must be completed by Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Grant funds may be used to pay rent, utilities, payroll, debts to vendors, upgrading technology and immediate operating costs.

In an earlier round of Verizon grant funds:

777 small businesses received grants of up to $10,000 to help meet payroll, pay rent and address other immediate operational needs

90 percent of small business grantees are minority-owned (including 44% by African Americans), 64 percent are woman-owned and 11 percent are veteran-owned

88 percent of small business grantees operate in underserved communities that have historically not had access to flexible, affordable capital

More than 70 million people mobilized by #PayItForwardLIVE to support small businesses by tweeting, donating and buying gift cards

Click here to learn more about Small Business Grant from Verizon.

The application will go live Monday at this link: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/r/C810AE2C32788B002540EF23F30FEDED

Register now to be notified when the grant application is available on Monday.

Thanks to the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce for alerting us to this small business grant opportunity.