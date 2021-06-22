VETERAN’S PHOTOS COMMEMORATED AT WESTMONT OF LA MESA

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo (L) of photographer Kay Devine and veteran Doug Beach and unidentified videographer courtesy of Westmont of La Mesa.

June 22, 2021 (La Mesa) – Veterans witnessed their photos commemorated on an Honor Wall at Westmont of La Mesa during a ceremony held June 14.

The veterans hailed from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and the Coast Guard.

Local photographer Kay Devine photographed the veterans in March.

“Our residents look powerful and vibrant in these professional photos,” said David Armour, executive director of Westmont of La Mesa, in a prepared statement. “With San Diego’s rich military history, it seems fitting that we would honor them in this way.”

Photo (R) courtesy of Westmont of La Mesa. Pictured: 1st Row L-R: Dr. Ken Hanson, Mr. Halbert Crow, Mr. Al Benson, Dr. Bernard Eggertsen, Mr. Charles Stow, 2nd row L-R: Mr. Ed Brookins, Mr. Brent Curd, Mr. Doug Beach, Mr. Eugene Platten, Dr. Peter Taft, Mr. Barry Knupp, Dr. Ken Whitcomb, Mr. John Magaudda, 3rd Row L-R: Mr. Richard Fonger, Mr. Ed Bowen, Mr. Bruce Moody, Mr. Tim Leyden

One of those veterans, Doug “GD” Beach, airborne Army Infantry, U.S. Army Special Forces, platoon sergeant and Green Beret 1958-1964, was born in 1937 in Detroit. He shared his thoughts via email.

“I get a lot of ‘Thank you for your service’ now,” relayed Beach on his experience since leaving the service. “It’s getting a lot better.”

As for the commemoration, he said, “I think it’s finally due. No one remembers the Vietnam War, as it is history. After the war, the troops were brought home. We got off at the Oakland Airport, got into buses, then given taxi fare. There was no parade, and no goodbye….nothing. That was in 1964,” he shared. “I went home for one night and then onto the Army hospital at Ford Ord as I had been injured.”

Photo (L) the Honor Wall.

When asked what he thought of his photo shoot he noted. “It meant that I had better pictures taken. It felt like I was getting my 15 minutes of fame! Seriously, we were all meant to wear uniforms, but no one else could fit in theirs.”

Beard, when asked if he had any personal anecdotes about his time in the service, stated, “Don’t believe in telling war stories.”

The Naval base San Diego Color Guard team presented the colors during the ceremony on Flag Day. The speaker was advance area planning facilitator for Sharp HealthCare, Teressa Vaugh, who is also a retired captain in the chaplain corps of the army national guard having served 25 years.

“Our military veterans are a shining example of heroism and valor,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of Sharp Hospice Care, a producing partner and sponsor of the Honor Wall. “We are delighted to share in the opportunity to photograph the veterans residing at Westmont of La Mesa as a way to honor their service to our country and the larger global community.”