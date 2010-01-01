VETERANS DAY 2020 EVENTS: VIRTUAL, DRIVE-INS, AND SOCIALLY DISTANCED ACTIVITIES

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Nov. 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) Veteran’s Day, this Wednesday, Nov. 11, can be celebrated in East County and all over San Diego County in a myriad of ways. Some events are strictly for active duty military, veterans and/or spouses and families, while others offer a way for all of us to honor and celebrate our military members.

The pandemic has changed many local event calendars with a number of entities planning on picking up their events again in 2021. However, there are still many to enjoy virtually or in a socially distanced manner.

El Cajon’s Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan will be holding a golf tournament. Local military teams, competing on 36 teams from local military commands, will compete on the links.

Fleet Week San Diego has numerous activities such as the Innovation Zone, art exhibits, student stem day, scattered and scheduled around the region with the nucleus of the activities set up at the Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego. The activities span the dates of Nov. 9-15.

Additionally, if any East County residents wish to participate in the boat parade, they should register by Nov. 11.

The Virtual 5K Fun Run & Walk allows families and individuals to participate anywhere and runs from Nov. 1-15. Free t-shirts and medals for participants.

Fleet Week offers military specific events that include a Fleet Week Drive-In Movie Night at Lexus Parking Lot on Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. downtown near Petco Park.

Sponsors of Fleet Week include the Port of San Diego, General Atomics, Qualcomm, Lockheed Martin, Cubic, Leidos, and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling.

Visit: https://fleetweeksandiego.org/ for more information.

Additionally, free or discounted deals are offered to vets and active duty military members or spouses at venues such as Lakeside’s Barona Resort & Casino’s offering, with proper military ID or dependent ID, free play, a collectible hat, and pin offered Nov. 11-Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

California State Parks will offer free admission at 144 participating state parks on Nov. 11.

Santee’s Pacific Islander Beer Co. will offer a free pint of beer to vets and active duty on the official holiday.

For those who want to practice social distancing the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will be offering a virtual event – The Memorial Day 2020 Simulcast. Visit: https://soledadmemorial.org/ for details.

Numerous businesses also offer free or discounted products/events. Check with any businesses you frequent to see if they offer any on Veterans Day.

Also, with San Diego County in the State of Californai's coronavirus purple tier level, please check with any and all event coordinators for sudden calendar changes or cancellations.