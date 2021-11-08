VETERANS DAY EVENTS IN EAST COUNTY

East County News Service

November 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- In honor of Veterans Day, several special events are being held in East County. These include patriotic ceremonies, a concert and more.

A ceremony on November 11th in Santee hosted by the city and by the Santee Chamber of Commerce to unveil the new Santee Memorial Bridge and Monument. The event from 11 a.m. to noon includes a color guard, speakers and refreshments. The memorial is located at the intersection of Mast Boulevard and Fanita Parkway.

Grossmont Center in La Mesa will hold a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the New Catillacs Band, known for classic rock and roll dance music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The concert will be held in the shopping mall’s courtyard.

Jamul Casino’s celebration of veterans on November 10th at its rooftop venue includes an invitation-only luncheon with remarks by tribal leaders and special guest Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors. Jamul Indian Village is making a donation to the U.S. Deported Veterans in support of their mission to end deportation of U.S. military veterans.

The City of El Cajon will hold its Veterans Day ceremony on November 11th at 11 a.m. in Centennial Plaza, located at 200 Civic Center Way in downtown El Cajon.

The Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor will honor new heroes being added to the Wall of honor in a celebration and dedication ceremony on November 13th at 9:30 a.m. The Alpine event will feature stories from veterans and their families, patriotic music, and updates from groups serving veterans including the Honor Flight and the Patriot Guard.

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving pet adoption fees at all county animals shelters for veterans, active duty and reserved military members and their dependents on November 13th and 14th, thanks to the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation. For details, visit SDHumane.org.