VETERANS EAST COUNTY ALLIANCE HOSTS FIRST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AUG. 31 IN SANTEE

East County News Service

August 18, 2022 (Santee) – The Veterans East County Alliance and the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce invite you to honor veteran-owned businesses and veteran-friendly businesses.

The VECA’s anniversary celebration event will take place on Wednesday, August 31 from 5 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. at Carlton Oaks Golf Club, 9200 Inwood Drive in Santee. The event is free, but an RSVP is required by contacting SusanR@eastcountychamber.org.

The fun-filled mixer evening will include special guests, awards presentations, opportunity drawings, plus plenty of food and drinks.

Military attire is welcome.