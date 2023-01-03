VICTIMS IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED AS SISTERS, SHOOTER ALSO NAMED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC via Bing

January 3, 2023 (Lakeside) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department has released the identifies of two women shot and killed on December 30 in Lakeside by a man who then fatally shot himself. Two juveniles were also in the home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business when the killings occurred.

The victims were Michelle Mallucci, 60, of Lakeside, and her sister, Theresa Shcrantz, 59, of Las Vegas.

Mallucci was the girlfriend of the shooter, Kenneth Harrington, 59, also a Lakeside resident says Lieutenant Chris Steffen with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. Shcrantz was the grandmother of the two juveniles, who have been reunited with their family in Las Vegas.

The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.