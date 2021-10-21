VIDEO OF THE MONTH: FOODIE FEST DRAWS HUNGRY CROWD IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Visitors to El Cajon's first-ever Foodie Fest on October 9 had an opportunity to savor flavors from an array of restaurants and caterers, featuring cuisines from around the world.

East County Magazine intern Cristina Lombardo visited Foodie Fest and created a video to document the experience. She spoke with local restarurant owners and an event organizer of the successful event.

Among the offerings were Iraqi, Afghan, Mexican, Italian, Hawaiian foods and more. Offerings ranged from spicy entrees to healthy smoothies to rich desserts.

Sponsored by the East County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Downtown El Cajon, a merchants' group, the event aimed to jump start local restaurants and catering businesses hurt by pandemic shut-downs, whille also introducing people across our region to a wealth of culinary options now available in El Cajon.

Around 40 food vendors participated. The event also featured live music including Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and other musical entertainment.