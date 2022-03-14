VIDEO OF THE MONTH: MOUNTAIN LION IN DESCANSO

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

 

March 14, 2022 (Descanso, CA) -- Ana Lilia sent in this video of a mountain lion spotted in the backyard of her home in Descanso, a rural community in San Diego's backcountry.  “I love how the last shot of him/her is just as he passed by our statue of St. Francis of Assisi -- the patron Saint of Ecology & Animals," she says.

“I guess our “yard” seems to attract nature! I just got lucky,” adds Lilia, who has previously sent video of mule deer in her rural backyard. Deer are the preferred prey of mountain lions.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon