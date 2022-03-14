VIDEO OF THE MONTH: MOUNTAIN LION IN DESCANSO

March 14, 2022 (Descanso, CA) -- Ana Lilia sent in this video of a mountain lion spotted in the backyard of her home in Descanso, a rural community in San Diego's backcountry. “I love how the last shot of him/her is just as he passed by our statue of St. Francis of Assisi -- the patron Saint of Ecology & Animals," she says.

“I guess our “yard” seems to attract nature! I just got lucky,” adds Lilia, who has previously sent video of mule deer in her rural backyard. Deer are the preferred prey of mountain lions.