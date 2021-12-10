VIDEO OF THE MONTH: SANTEE TREE LIGHTING

East County News Service

December 10, 2021 (Santee) – The new Santee TV station now has a video posted of the city’s tree-lighting ceremony, which included many other activities such as snow sledding and live music. View the Santee Tree Lighting recap video at: https://reflect-cityofsantee.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/show/210?channel=1

Santee TV has many more videos including videos of recent city council meetings, parks and recs activities, the Santee Fire Department awards ceremony, kids disc golf, and adoptable pets from the Santee Humane Society.

Find these videos and more at https://reflect-cityofsantee.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.