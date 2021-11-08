VIDEO OF THE WEEK: BISON, BY GOLLY!

East County News Service

November 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- Cynthia Robertson spotted this herd of bison while on a day trip in route to Lake Henshaw in San Diego’s East County.

These bison may be part of a herd on the 1200 acre Star B Bison Ranch and Hops Farm in Ramona, which offers tours for up close looks at their bison herds.

Despite the song, “Home on the Range,” which opens with “O give me a home, where the buffalo roam,” no buffalo ever ranged across America’s west, only in Africa and Asia. The animals that once roamed across the American west are bison, like these on the hoof in East County.