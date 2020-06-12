VIDEO OF THE WEEK: DANCING COWBOYS AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE WELCOME BACK CUSTOMERS

June 12, 2020 (El Cajon) - Texas Roadhouse restaurant in El Cajon is back open after the COVID-19 shutdown and already drawing a wait list.  Arrive before five for some great dinner specials.  I got a tender BBQ pulled pork dinner with all the fixings for just $10.99, chilling out with an Armadillo Punch.

As an added bonus, enjoy some dancing cowboys and cowgirls -- actually the wait staff, kicking up their heels with some Western-style line dancing. Yeehaw!

The menu  also offers steaks, ribs, prime rib, burgers, barbecue chicken, salads and more.  Be sure to call ahead to get on the wait list -- on Thursday night, teh place was packed as much as social distancing allow.  They also offer takeout.  View the menu at https://www.texasroadhouse.com/


