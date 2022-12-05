VIDEO OF THE WEEK: FALL IN EAST COUNTY

December 5, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- ECM intern John Lekven and editor Miriam Raftery highlight the many annual autumn attractions, festivals and events across San Diego's East County.

From colorful fall foliage to Oktoberfests, grapestomps at local wineries, Halloween happenings and fall festivals, culiminating in events to herald in the holiday season, each fall brings a magnificent array of options for residents and visitors to San Diego's inland region.

Check our calendar of events and our Events section for listings and articles on upcoming events each season.


