VIDEO OF THE WEEK: FIRE RETARDANT HITS FIRE ENGINE

East County News Service

Video and photo by Cal Fire Captain Bert Ramirez

September 5, 2022 (Ramona) – Cal Fire Captain Bert Ramirez sent in this dramatic video that he shot during the Caesar Fire today in Ramona.

“We were making a stand on two houses when we were dropped on,” he says.

The fire retardant released from a plane splattered explosively onto his crew’s fire engine, turning the vehicle pink.

Captain Ramirez works out of Station 81 in Ramona Country Estates. He was fighting the fire alongside his friend, Cal Fire Captain Brian King, on the engine next to Ramirez' truck. He praises King as an "amazing firefighter."

The fire caused evacuations and closures of highways 78 and 79.

Fortunately, firefighters held the fire, which started in the Witch Creek area, to 50 acres.