VIDEO OF THE WEEK: LAKESIDE RESIDENTS THANK FIREFIGHTERS

East County News Service

June 23, 2025 -- Photographer Shiloh Ireland provided this video of Lakeside residents Sarah Ann WIlson and BIlly Ortiz unfurling a banner to thank firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect homes and halt the Monte Fire in Lakeside's El Monte Valley.

View video:  Monte Fire Appreciation to Firefighters- 06/21/2025 

Also see Ireland's drone video showing the scope of damage:  Monte Fire Lakeside, California 

The Monte Fire burned over 1,000 acres over several days. Three firefighters were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries including heat inhalation, working in rugged terrain and high temperatures as they battled the blaze.


