VIDEO OF THE WEEK: LIGHTS AT THE LAKES HOLIDAY SHOW IN SANTEE

December 16, 2022 (Santee) -- ECM took a drive through the first-annual Lights at the Lakes holiday show, now running on select dates through December 24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve. John Levken's video shows highlights of the one-mile drive through over 35 different sparkling light displays set to music synchronized to your car radio.

Each time guests attend the show, it's a new experience.

Tickets are not available on site, and must be pre-purchased online.

The event is located at Santee Lakes, 9310 Fanita Parkway in Santee and the address to enter the event is 9120 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071, a bit south of the park entrance.

Tickets are $30 for vehicles with up to eight passengers and $50 for vehicles of more than eight passengers. When guests purchase their tickets, they select their time slot to attend.

Ticket information and purchase can be found at https://www.santeelakes.com/lights-at-the-lake-2022(link is external).