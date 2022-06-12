VIEJAS HOSTS “STARS AND QUEENS PRIDE” EVENT JUNE 17

East County News Service

June 12, 2022 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort invites you to “dust off your pride gear and get ready to drag the house down this Pride Month.” The venue kicks off pride week with a “Stars & Queens Pride” event on June 17 at 8 p.m. in the Oak Ballroom.

Kickxy Vixen’s Stars & Queens drag show features Lolita Von Tease, Cordelia Vixen, Trinna Modele, & special guest Derrick Barry from Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All-Stars Season 5. Stay after the show and dance with DJ Dida.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. You must be 21 years or older to attend.

For tickets, visit https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Stars-and-Queens-Pride-Month/486780?afflky=SanDiegoPride.