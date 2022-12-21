VIEJAS HOSTS NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

December 21, 2022 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort invites you to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Viejas Casino & Resort in the Park.  The party will feature live entertainment with Earth to Mars, the Bruno Mars experience, as well as go-go dancers from the Femme Fatale Dancers and DJ Gemini Nikki.  At midnight, a fireworks show and ball drop will cap off the night’s festivities.

Guests can also indulge in craft cocktails, cold beer and tasty treats  during the celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31.

Tickets cost $20. Get Tickets

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon