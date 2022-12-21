VIEJAS HOSTS NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

By Miriam Raftery

December 21, 2022 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort invites you to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Viejas Casino & Resort in the Park. The party will feature live entertainment with Earth to Mars, the Bruno Mars experience, as well as go-go dancers from the Femme Fatale Dancers and DJ Gemini Nikki. At midnight, a fireworks show and ball drop will cap off the night’s festivities.

Guests can also indulge in craft cocktails, cold beer and tasty treats during the celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31.

Tickets cost $20. Get Tickets