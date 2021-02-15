VIEW OUR INTERVIEW WITH CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS

February 15, 2021 (San Diego) -- Last week,we interviewed San Diego's newly elected Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on the momentous events during her first few weeks in office.

She shared her experiences during the Capitol insurrection, as well as an update on efforts to enact COVD-19 relief legislation, her views on impeachment, her assignment to key committees and her plans to help military families.

View video of our interview, an audio version of which aired on KNSJ radio, at this link: https://youtu.be/3wignKaa3mc

 


