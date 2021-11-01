VIEW OUR INTERVIEW: RICK HALL, PRESIDENT OF EL CAJON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

By Miriam Raftery

November 1, 2021 (El Cajon) --East County Magazine interviewed Rick Hall, President of the El Cajon Historical Society, via Zoom last week regarding the Society's efforts to preserve local history, funding challenges due to COVID-19, and encouraged residents including newcomers from around the world to share their stories as part of the city's ever-changing history. The interview also aired on our radio show on KNSJ 89.1 FM.

Hall also talked about his own heritage as a descendant of one of El Cajon’s pioneering families and shared anecdotes from the city’s colorful past.

Donations are needed to help sustain the Society’s efforts to keep history alive in our region, due to a loss of funds during the pandemic lockdowns.

You can visit the Knox House Museum at 280 North Magnolia to learn more about local history or take a virtual tour online at https://elcajonhistory.org/.

The El Cajon Historical Society continues to document early history as well as history being made today. The organization wants to hear true stories from local residents including Native Americans, descendants of pioneers, immigrants and refugees who have come to El Cajon from around the world.

If you have historical photos or stories to share related to El Cajon’s history or the history of local residents, please contact echs0997@att.net .