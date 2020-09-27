VIEW VIDEO OF OUR SUPERVISORS CANDIDATE FORUM

September 27, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – On September 21, East County Magazine hosted a candidate forum for San Diego County's District 2 Supervisor race. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and former State Senator Joel Anderson shared their views on hot issues including COVID-19, housing, homelessness, racial justice/public safety, wildfire preparedness and more.

Video is now posted. You can view the fll forum video by clicking the image at left, or click here: https://youtu.be/o4KtvVquSV4

The forum, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was moderated by ECM editor Miriam Raftery and supported by a Facebook Journalism Project grant. Scroll down for details on the candidates.

STEVE VAUS is the Mayor of Poway and Chair of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). He’s also headed up committed on Poway’s budget, a community leadership institute, and a substance abuse task force. He also owns a production company and is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist producing the annual Carols by Candlelight concert to rise money for charities helping children in need. He and his wife had four children and five grandchildren.

“My priorities as East County’s Supervisor will be the same as my priorities as Mayor: keeping us safe from crime and fire, maintaining infrastructure, protecting and expanding open space, encouraging development of new housing, and being accessible,” he says. Vaus is endorsed by dozens of local officials including Supervisor Dianne Jacob, as well as by Cal Fire firefighters and law enforcement organizations across our region.

http://www.vausforsupervisor.com/

JOEL ANDERSON Joel Anderson has served as State Senator and State Assemblyman representing East County for more than a decade. He previously served on the Padre Dam Municipal Water District board. He was named legislator of the year from the Small Business Association, Lakeside Chamber of Commerce and veterans’ groups. He also had a 100% rating from the California Taxpayers Association.

“I believe our children and grandchildren deserve the same benefits we enjoyed growing up in San Diego County. That's why I will work to improve our roads, support attainable housing, and promote career opportunities. If our family members can find housing and work, maybe we won't have to travel to Phoenix to visit our grandchildren,” he says.

https://www.andersonforsupervisor2020.com/

Miriam Raftery, editor and founder of East County Magazine, has over 35 years of journalism experience. She has won more than 350 journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, and the American Society of Journalists & Authors. Her honors include the Sol Price Award for responsible journalism and three James Julian awards for public interest reporting from SPJ’s San Diego chapter. She has received top honors for investigative journalism, multicultural reporting, coverage of immigrant and refugee issues, politics, breaking news and more. Thousands of her articles have appeared in national and regional publications.

