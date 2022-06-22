VIEW THE WINNING PHOTOS OF THE LAKE JENNINGS SPRING PHOTO CONTEST

Source: Helix Water District

June 22, 2022 (Lakeside) - Helix Water District is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Lake Jennings Spring Photo Contest, with this year’s first place in the adult category going to photographer John Wozny of El Cajon for his image titled “Casting a Sunset.”

Now in its 11th year, the contest drew 47 entries from throughout San Diego County. This year’s entries highlighted the unique beauty of camping, fishing, hiking, spotting wildlife and enjoying the view at Lake Jennings. The contest was open for photos taken between March 1 and May 31, 2022. The following photographers took top honors:

Adult Category:

First Place – John Wozny; “Casting a Sunset” (photo, above left)

Second Place – Crystian Baird; “No Shoes, No Problem” (photo, right)

Third Place – John Wozny; “The Eagle has Landed” (photo, left)

Youth Category:

First Place – Lucas Sides; “Lunch” (photo, right)

Second Place – Lucas Sides; “A Day at the Lake” (photo, left)

Third Place – Lydia McQuiddy; “Blue Sky Day” (photo, right)

The district honored the winning photographers at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 15, during its board meeting. The winning photos are also available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/helixwater.