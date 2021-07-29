VINEYARD GRANT JAMES HOSTS “DOG DAYS OF SUMMER” PAW-TY JULY 31-AUG. 1

East County News Service

July 29, 2021 (Ramona) – Vineyard Grant James in Ramona invites you and your dog to celebrate “Dog Days of Summer” with a “paw-ty” on July 31 and August 1.

Below is the schedule of activities at the winery’s outdoor tasting patio:

Saturday, July 31 | SPECIAL EVENT!

1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. AVC Adobe Animal Hospital joins us for Paw Print Painting!

Both days, the below schedule is as follows:

1:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Kisser

1:00 p.m.- 4:30p.m.: Pup Ice Pool Open Play

2:00 p.m. : Pup competition: Best Dressed

2:30 p.m.: First round of Trivia

3:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Tail Wag

3:30 p.m.: Trivia Round Two

4:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Trick

4:30 p.m.: Grand Prize winner (random draw!)

While reservations are not required, we recommend sending an RSVP to Ashley@vineyardgrantjames.com.

For more information, visit www.VineyardGrantJames.com.