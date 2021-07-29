VINEYARD GRANT JAMES HOSTS “DOG DAYS OF SUMMER” PAW-TY JULY 31-AUG. 1

East County News Service
July 29, 2021 (Ramona) – Vineyard Grant James in Ramona invites you and your dog to celebrate “Dog Days of Summer” with a “paw-ty” on July 31 and August 1.
Below is the schedule of activities at the winery’s outdoor tasting patio:
Saturday, July 31 | SPECIAL EVENT!
1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. AVC Adobe Animal Hospital joins us for Paw Print Painting!
Both days, the below schedule is as follows:
1:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Kisser
1:00 p.m.- 4:30p.m.: Pup Ice Pool Open Play
2:00 p.m. : Pup competition: Best Dressed
2:30 p.m.: First round of Trivia
3:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Tail Wag
3:30 p.m.: Trivia Round Two
4:00 p.m.: Pup competition: Best Trick
4:30 p.m.: Grand Prize winner (random draw!)
While reservations are not required, we recommend sending an RSVP to Ashley@vineyardgrantjames.com.
For more information, visit www.VineyardGrantJames.com.
