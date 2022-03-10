VINTAGE ALPINE OFFERS TASTES FROM 40 LOCAL WINERIES, BREWERIES AND RESTAURANTS ON MAY 1

By Miriam Raftery

March 10, 2022 (Flinn Springs) – What could be more delightful than strolling through the beautiful gardens at Summers Past Farms, then sipping and savoring tastes from over 40 local restaurants, wineries and breweries? It’s all for a good cause, too, benefitting the Kiwanis Club of Alpine Foundation, which supports services and programs for children in San Diego County.

You can also enjoy live music, a silent auction and meet local winemakers, brewers, and specialty food providers.

This year, Vintage Alpine will take place on May 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs, located between Alpine and El Cajon.

Advance tickets are $70 if purchased before April 1, $80 from April 1-April 30, and $90 if purchased on May 1, day of the event.

For tickets and a full list of participating vendors, visit https://vintagealpine.org/.