VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE CHATS WITH ANZA-BORREGO PARK RANGERS KICK OFF THIS WEEKEND

Photo by Kirtland Smith: Verdin in Ocotillo

June 18, 2020 (Borrego Springs) – The Anza Borrego Foundation is planning five virtual Campfire chats with retired Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Rangers and Superintendents, streamed live from various Park locations.

In 30-minute segments, each ranger will share stories, focused on their favorite park topics such as birding, bighorn sheep, land conservation and military history of the Park.

You can also view previously recorded segments on the ABF website or Facebook page.

Former Park Superintendent Dave Van Cleve will lead off the series this Friday on the topic of land conservation from a remote location in the Park, and Bob Theriault, former State Parks ranger, will speak about birding on Saturday in a chat titled, "How Anza-Borrego pushed me into the deep end of birding."