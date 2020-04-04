VIRTUAL DESERT WILDFLOWERS TOUR

East County News Service

April 4, 2020 (Borrego Springs) -- The COVID-19 stay-home order and parking lot closures at all state parks has prevented many San Diegans from traveling to see desert wildflowers. Fortunately, the Anza-Borrego Foundation has put up a video tour of this year's blossoms, with this note: "Since so many of you cannot visit Anza-Borrego right now, we wanted to bring our spring bloom to you. Enjoy!

Take the virtual wildflowers tour here: https://www.facebook.com/AnzaBorregoFoundation/videos/1112381709122228/

Find more videos from the Anza-Borrego Foundation at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/AnzaBorregoFoundation/.