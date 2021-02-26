VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP: CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH JAZZY ASH

Source: Poway OnStage

In Poway OnStage’s Virtual Field Trip celebrating Black History Month, Jazzy Ash will introduce students to the musical stylings of zydeco, jazz, blues and swing in her energetic and engaging concert. The free virtual concert is ongoing from now until February 26, 2021[days & times]

Ash draws out the roots of West African song traditions, rhythms and games. Extension activities include interactive Instrument Match game, a storybook reading and a visual art lesson.

For more info, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/event/jazzy-ash/.