VIRTUAL MILITARY SPOUSE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR AUGUST 12 HOSTED BY CONGRESSMAN ISSA’S OFFICE

East County News Service

July 8, 2021 (San Diego) -- The Office of Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) will host a free online military spouse informational webinar on Thursday, August 12 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. The Department of Defense will provide an overview of the extensive career and education resources available to military spouses, including the launching of an online “My SECO” (Spouse Education and Career Opportunities) portal.





Military presenters will answer questions and help participants register for these services.



Congressman Issa said, “Military spouses and their families sacrifice like no other. That’s why we are working to connect them with the opportunities and services that support their families. My office is bringing in experts from the Department of Defense to share tools and resources for job searches, scholarships and occupational licensing transition assistance.”



To register for this free virtual information session and receive resources for job searches, scholarships, and occupational licensing transition assistance, click here.



The August 12 event is part of an ongoing series of informational webinars provided by Issa’s office to residents of the 50th Congressional District. Previous events focused on student aid, rural development assistance through USDA, NASA and admissions to the U.S. military academies.