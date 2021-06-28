VISIONARY DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS “CRUIZE” IN CELEBRATION OF PRIDE MONTH

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
June 28, 2021 (La Mesa) - Visionary Dance Theatre presents "Cruize" at the Visionary Performance Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942) July 2-3 at 7 p.m.
In celebration of Pride Month, VDT highlights work from San Diego LGBTQ+ dance artists. Artistic Director Spencer John Powell and Assistant Artistic Director Tanya Lewis collaborate with the VDT dancers to pay homage to the 1980s club scene. The collection of works includes pieces about the LatinX transgender experience, a mother's loss of her son to AIDS, and LGBTQ+ intimacy.
*Content Warning: This production explores untraditional and possibly graphic notions of sex and gender. Adults 18+ only. Viewer discretion advised.
For tickets ($15-$20), visit http://visionarydancetheatre.org/Visionary/2021-cruize.
