VISIONARY DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER: IN A NUTSHELL DEC. 9-11 IN LA MESA

November 10, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Visionary Dance Theatre: School for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker: In A Nutshell” at The Visionary Performing Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942) on December 9-11.
Every winter in the Land of the Squeaks, the rats throw a cheese ball with help from their friend, the Nutcracker, who journeys across the kingdom inviting the animals. This year, Clara the Cat appears with plans to stop the ball and traps the poor Nutcracker inside a nutshell. Will the Royal Rat be able to save the Nutcracker and the ball?
Enjoy as you are transported to The Land of the Squeaks. Created and directed by Caley Hernandez, this production steps out of the traditional and blends multiple dance styles while set to the classic music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
This holiday season, bring your friends and family and join us for a new take on an old “tail”. Don’t miss out on this uniquely Visionary event!
General seating tickets are $16 online and $20 at the door. Military/Senior/Children (12 yrs. and under) are $12 online and $16 at the door.
