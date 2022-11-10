VISIONARY DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER: IN A NUTSHELL DEC. 9-11 IN LA MESA

East County News Service

November 10, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Visionary Dance Theatre: School for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker: In A Nutshell” at The Visionary Performing Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942) on December 9-11.

Every winter in the Land of the Squeaks, the rats throw a cheese ball with help from their friend, the Nutcracker, who journeys across the kingdom inviting the animals. This year, Clara the Cat appears with plans to stop the ball and traps the poor Nutcracker inside a nutshell. Will the Royal Rat be able to save the Nutcracker and the ball?