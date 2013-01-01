VISITOR DIES AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE RUNNING TRACK

East County News Service

Oct. 29, 2021 (El Cajon) A Grossmont College campus visitor died on Friday, October 29 due to what appears to have been natural causes. The individual, whose identity has not been released, appears to have collapsed while exercising on the campus’ track, according to a statement issued by the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

The individual was found unresponsive by a campus employee about 10:35 a.m. The employee called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies as well as local fire personnel responded, and the individual was pronounced dead. There was no sign of suspicious activity, according to Sheriff’s deputies. No students were involved.

The Medical Examiner’s office also responded and is working on the case.