VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT ALPINE’S LIONS TIGERS & BEARS ANIMAL SANCTUARY

Photo at left of volunteer measuring animal meals courtesy of Lions Tigers & Bears

Feb. 3, 2021 (Alpine) -- Veterinary students, animal lovers, high school students getting their volunteer hours in, young and old volunteers are wanted, and needed, at Alpine’s Lions, Tigers & Bears Animal Sanctuary.

“Making bear food, helping with landscaping, and office work” are just a few of the tasks volunteers can assist with, said founder Bobbi Brink during a phone interview.

“Volunteers receive passes, behind-the-scenes access, t-shirts,” said Brink. “We also have two volunteer appreciation events each year,” among other tangible rewards, she added.

The intangible rewards include seeing animals such as lions, tigers and bears on-the-job.

Lions Tigers & Bears is home to nearly 60 animals: 19 species including lions, tigers, black bears, Himalayan black bears, a Grizzly bear, bobcats, servals, a leopard, mountain lions, a Bengal cat, and rescued domesticated animals and birds such as a miniature horse, miniature donkey, llama, goat, cows, horses, chicken, and a macaw, according to staff.

“We have SDSU pre-vet students come out and volunteer and we also currently have two veterinary volunteer interns currently working on their internship requirements here each week,” wrote volunteer coordinator Ocearn Johnson via email.

But all volunteers are welcome, not just future veterinarians.

“Our youngest volunteer is Frank, who is 15 and he volunteers twice a week to help care for our livestock and prepare animal diets,” relayed Johnson. “Volunteers time commitments are flexible between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday.”

(Photo at right by Miriam Raftery)

There are also student internships.

“Our volunteer internship program is more comprehensive and more involved, “said Johnson. “Interns must commit to 20 hours a week for 24 weeks or 40 hours a week for 12 weeks. “We want volunteers to help out in areas that best utilize their skills and inspire them during their time of service. Each volunteer has their own volunteer training profile, and as they master specific tasks, they will get signed off on them and then move on to the next phase.”

Johnson extrapolated on the rewards program. “We have a volunteer rewards program based on hours of service to the sanctuary. Some of the highlights include the opportunity to feed a big cat or bear with one of our keepers, visits for friends and family, and even the opportunity to observe one of the animals being worked on by our veterinary team.”

COVID-19 protocols are in place for volunteers and any, and all, staff or visitors.

To volunteer visit: https://www.lionstigersbears. org/volunteer-intern and to find out more about the facility visit: https://www. lionstigersandbears.org/ .