VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HOMELESS COUNT JANUARY 26

East County News Service

Photo via Supervisor Nathan Fletcher: Supervisor Fletcher speaks with a homeless person during 2022 Point-in-Time count

January 9, 2023 (San Diego) – The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness needs more volunteers to participate in its 2023 Point in Time Count on January 26. Mandated by the federal government, the count provides data that is critical for securing funding to help reduce homelessness, as well as obtaining information on homeless people’s needs.

Conducted each January, the count includes people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens, on the streets and along riverbeds.

“While we’re excited about the enthusiasm so far, we need more people across our region to take part in the county,” says Tamara Kohler, CEO of the task force, Times of San Diego reports.

Last year’s count found that homelessness had risen at least 10% since 2020, when over 1,400 volunteers participated and counted 8,427 homeless individuals countywide. No count was done in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those counted, nearly half (4,106) were unsheltered.

Some of the findings were particularly disturbing.

The number of homeless families rose 56% from 2020 to 2022. Nearly a quarter of the homeless (24%) locally were seniors over age 55 – and nearly half of those seniors (47%) said they were homeless for the first time. Over half (57%) of homeless seniors had a physical disability. The oldest homeless person on the streets was 87 years old.

Almost a quarter of local homeless people counted in 2022 were Black, though Blacks make up less than 5% of the county’s total population, highlighting racial disparity.

Although overall homeless had risen, the 2022 count did result in some positive findings. Homelessness among veterans dropped 30% and the number of chronic homeless fell 7% from 2020 to 2022.

The data collected in the county also dispels myths and misunderstandings. For instance, contrary to the belief that homeless flock to our region due to warmer weather, 85% of those surveyed during the 2020 count reported that they became homeless while living in the San Diego region.

Volunteers participating in the count range from students to politicians; recent volunteers have included East County Supervisor Joel Anderson and Assemblyman Brian Jones as well as Supervisor Fletcher, showing bipartisan participation.

You can register to volunteer in the January 26 Point-in-Time Homeless County at sandiego.pointintime.info.