VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS IN CRISIS

Source: Trauma intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego

January 27, 2023 (San Diego) - Neighbors helping neighbors in crisis. That is what local nonprofit, Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP), thrives on. For over 37 years, TIP volunteers have been responding to a continuous high demand need of crisis intervention requests in San Diego County.

Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy, in collaboration and working side by side with emergency partner agencies, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained volunteers offer care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy. TIP partners with local Fire Departments, Law Enforcement and Hospitals to offer crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies, including but not limited to: house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant deaths (SIDS), suicide, attempted suicide, homicide, vehicle accidents, overdoses, and community disasters are a few examples.

Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services will continue to exist. TIP volunteers have provided 51,000+ hours of service while assisting over 8,700 citizens in crisis and relief for emergency responders last year. The demand is there, the need is there, what is desired now are compassionate volunteers to help our community.

In 2023, TIP will host three training academies throughout San Diego for individuals wanting to join this elite group of dedicated individuals. There is no experience required to attend and volunteer. Registration space is limited. Complete details and registration information can be found online: https://tipsandiego.org/become-a-volunteer/ or call 855.TIPSD.HELP for more information.

Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIP works closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened volunteers are called to emergency scenes to provide emotional and practical support to family members, witnesses, and other bystanders.