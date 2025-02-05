Voters overwhelmingly approve Prop 50 redistricting and recall of Poway Councilmember

By Miriam Raftery

November 4, 2025 (San Diego) – Voters in California, including San Diego, have decisively approved Proposition 50, which will allow temporary redistricting of the state’s Congressional districts for the next five years.

Poway voters also opted overwhelmingly to oust scandal-plagued District 2 Councilmember Tony Blain by an 81% to 19% margin.

Prop 50 results and reactions

Statewide, 64.7% of voters cast votes for Prop 50, with 35.3% opposed.

Locally, 60.8% of San Diego County voters supported the redistricting measure, with 39.2% opposed.

Prop 50 allows the state Legislature to redraw the lines instead of the state’s redistricting commission, an action that aims to elect more Democrats to Congress and to counter Republican gerrymandering of districts in Texas and other states.

Locally, passage means Rep. Darrell Issa’s district is slated to be redrawn to span inland and coastal areas, making the heavily conservative district more politically balanced in a move Democrats hope may give them an edge in the Nov. 2026 elections.

The measure is being closely watched at the national level.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin issued a statement which reads in part, ““When Donald Trump started ordering his Republican lackeys to save his fading power by rigging the midterms, he didn’t realize he’d be up against a new Democratic Party. We don’t roll over when one team refuses to play by the rules. We fight back. Trump got his showdown, and tonight, we met him in the arena. Californians stood up, rallied together, and passed Proposition 50 to make sure voters — not Donald Trump — decide who represents them in Congress. Trump is toxic, and he knows he’s going to lose next year. Instead of building the economy, he’s building a ballroom. Instead of fixing health care, he’s throwing out-of-touch parties with his ultra-wealthy friends. And now, he’s staring down the consequences of his corrupt, failed presidency.”

National Republican Congressional Conmmittee (NRCC) Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement after the passage of Prop 50: "No matter how Democrats redraw the lines to satisfy Gavin Newsom’s power grab, they can’t redraw their record of failure, and that’s why they will fail to take the House majority. Even under this new map, Republicans have clear opportunities to flip seats because Californians are fed up with Democrat chaos. We will continue to compete and win because our candidates are stronger, our message is resonating, and Californians are tired of being ignored."

Poway recall

Blain, a military officer and doctor who was just elected to the Poway City Council last December, drew animosity from the start after defeating a fellow Republican to win the seat. His most prominent endorsement came from Assemblmember Carl DeMaio.

Blainn has been accused of trading votes for favors in apparent violation of state law, also threatening and harassing city staff members and officials, according to Voice of San Diego. The City Council took the rare step of censuring Blain in February and then in April, filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly destroying public records and using an encrypted app for city business.

NBC 7 reports Blain was recently deployed overseas and has not been available to comment on his legal woes or on being recalled overwhelmingly by voters in his eastern Poway district.