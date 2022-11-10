VOTERS PASSING CANNABIS TAX FOR UNINCORPORATED AREAS

By Miriam Raftery

November 10, 2022 (San Diego) – Measure A, which would impose a tax on all cannabis businesses in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas, is passing by a healthy margin. Funds raised would go into the county’s general fund to be used for health care, fire safety, parks, infrastructure and more, as well as to shut down illegal marijuana operations.

The County estimates that Measure A, if approved, would generate $3 million to $3.5 million.

Of ballots tallied so far, 59.66% voted in favor, a total of 372,581 votes, while 40.34%, or 251,880 voted against. The measure has a margin of more than 19%, with 400,000 ballots left to be counted.

County Supervisors have already approved legalizing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated areas; the tax would assure that the County receives a share of the revenues.

Measure A would tax medical and recreational cannabis businesses. The tax rate would be 6% for retail outlets, 3% for distributors, 2% for testing, 3% or $10 per canopy square foot for cultivation, and 4% for other businesses.

The tax would not apply in cities such as La Mesa and San Diego, which already assess a tax on cannabis ventures.