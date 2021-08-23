VOTING BY MAIL IS SIMPLE, CONVENIENT, SECURE

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

August 23, 2021 (San Diego) - As mail ballots start showing up in mailboxes around San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters office is encouraging voters to act on their mail ballot and vote early.

Voting by mail is:

SIMPLE: A mail ballot, instructions and an “I Voted” sticker are included in your mail ballot packet.

CONVENIENT: Make voting decisions and mark your ballot comfortably at home.

SECURE: Sign and date your envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it postage free to a trusted source:

Return your ballot through the mail. For a location near you, visit the U.S. Postal Service office or collection box website.

Return it to the Registrar’s office where early voting is already underway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.