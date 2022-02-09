WALK FOR YOUR H.E.A.R.T. FEBRUARY 12-20 IN RAMONA

Source: Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals

February 9, 2022 (Ramona) -- Looking for some fun exercise? How about a walk to view Ramona’s murals and count the hidden hearts? Then check out your blood pressure and maybe win a home blood pressure monitor. And it will all be good for your heart (or H.E.A.R.T.)

The Ramona H.E.A.R.T Mural Project is sponsoring a free walking tour of the community’s Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in support of Live Well San Diego’s “Love Your Heart Week of Action,” Feb. 12 - 20.

To participate, register at the H.E.A.R.T. Mural registration table on the patio of Ramona Family Naturals, 325 Sixth St., Ramona on the morning of the event.

Walkers are invited to go on a self-guided tour of the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. murals along Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 12 between 9 a.m. and noon. If you prefer, you may join a guided tour that will be provided by H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project President Elaine Lyttleton at 10:00 a.m. Participants can print out maps of the mural locations from the H.E.A.R.T. Mural website at ramonamurals.com (printable map) or pick one up at the H.E.A.R.T. Mural registration table at Ramona Family Naturals patio on the morning of the walk.

A key message from “Love Your Heart Week of Action” is highlighting the importance of knowing your blood pressure numbers and what they mean. Mindy Waldhauser, CMA, will be available at the H.E.A.R.T. Mural registration table to take free blood pressure measurement and provide information regarding the importance of blood pressure to a healthy heart.

Participants are invited to enter a drawing to win one of two home blood pressure monitors by registering at the H.E.A.R.T. Mural registration table on the morning of the walk. Applicants do not have to be present to win.

Members of the Soroptimist International of Ramona will be handing out free water to participating walkers on the corner of Main St. and 8th St. by the Grand Kenilworth Inn mural and the Ramona Food and Clothes Closet.

According to the American Heart Association, walking offers excellent exercise for heart health by improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and energy levels. In addition, it can fight weight gain to improve heart health overall and can also reduce stress.

As a courtesy to the patrons of Ramona Family Naturals, we request that you park on the street while you are walking to allow parking spaces for customers of the market. Everyone is also requested to follow distancing and mask guidelines as part of our efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required for measurement of blood pressure.

Every mural contains hidden “hearts” for viewers to locate. The acronym H.E.A.R.T. not only indicates Ramona as the geographic center of San Diego County, but reflects the character of the community. “H” for Historic and Hiking, “E” for Equine, “A” for Arts, Antiques and Agriculture, “R” for scenic rural vistas and drives, and “T” for Tasting of fine wines.

The Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to encourage economic vitality by increasing tourism, promoting community pride, and celebrating our rich cultural heritage through an outstanding outdoor visual arts program. For more information, go to ramonamurals.com.