East County News Service

January 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – Downtown El Cajon Business Partners invite you to join them on Friday, February 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a walking tour of the arts on Main Street in Downtown El Cajon. There will be art demos, murals, art exhibitions and studio tours, all in a family-friendly environment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see the latest artworks and more.