WALKING TOUR OF RAMONA H.E.A.R.T. MURALS FEB. 13

East County News Service

February 11, 2021 (Ramona) - Don’t miss this opportunity to have fun doing something healthy for your heart with a self-guided walking tour of the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9:00 a.m. to noon as part of Live Well San Diego’s “Love Your Heart Week.”

To help you view as many murals as possible, printed mural maps can be picked up at an information table at Ramona Family Naturals, 325 Sixth St., on the morning of the walk.

While there, be sure to enter a drawing for a Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker. The winner will be drawn at noon. Ramona Family Naturals will also be offering lunch specials to participants.

If you prefer, you can print the maps from the H.E.A.R.T. Mural website at ramonamurals.com (printable map).

Kiwanis Club of Ramona will provide water at several stations along the route, where walkers will be treated to other surprises.

According to the American Heart Association, walking offers excellent exercise for heart health by improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and energy levels. In addition, it can fight weight gain to improve heart health overall and can also reduce stress.

Every mural contains hidden “hearts” for viewers to locate. The acronym H.E.A.R.T. not only indicates Ramona as the geographic center of San Diego County, but reflects the character of the community. “H” for Historic and Hiking, “E” for Equine, “A” for Arts, Antiques and Agriculture, “R” for scenic rural vistas and drives, and “T” for Tasting of fine wines.

Participants who begin their walk at Ramona Family Naturals are requested to park on the street while they are walking to allow parking spaces for customers of the market.

Everyone is also requested to follow distancing and mask guidelines as part of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

About the Sponsors

Live Well San Diego brings individuals, families and organizations together in support of healthy, safe and thriving communities. For more information, go to livewellsd.org.

The Kiwanis Club of Ramona Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit public charity affiliated with the Kiwanis Club of Ramona dedicated to helping Ramona's children, senior citizens and military veterans. For more information, go to ramonakiwanis.org.

Ramona Family Naturals is a natural foods store in Ramona that caters to families and has an assortment of foods, natural products, a full-service deli, and juice bar. For more information, go to ramonafamilynaturals.com.

The Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to encourage economic vitality by increasing tourism, promoting community pride, and celebrating our rich cultural heritage through an outstanding outdoor visual arts program. For more information, go to ramonamurals.com.