WALMART RECALLS AROMATHERAPY SPRAY AFTER TWO DEATHS, INCLUDING CHILD, DUE TO DEADLY BACTERIA

East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – Walmart has issued a recall of a lime and eucalyptus aromatherapy spray after a “rare and dangerous bacteria” linked to two deaths, including a child, were reported. Two other non-fatal cases have also been confirmed, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product, Walmart’s Better Homes and Gardens-branded Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being recalled due to discovery of Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be deadly, the recall notice says.

Consumers are urged to stop using the spray immediately and return the product to any Walmart store for a full refund.