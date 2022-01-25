WANT TO HELP PRESERVE DEMOCRACY? SIGN UP AS A POLL WORKER

By Suzanne Potter, California News Service

Photo: CC by SA-NC via Bing

January 25, 2022 (San Diego) -- Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across California and nationwide are looking to hire.



Between the pandemic and the retirement of thousands of older people who have served as poll workers, the situation is grim for ensuring there will be enough people for midterm elections.

Donald Palmer, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, an independent federal agency dedicated to helping states run clean elections, said 52% of jurisdictions have described it as "very" or "somewhat" difficult to recruit a sufficient number of poll workers in 2020.



"It was very acute, probably around April, May, June of 2020, in the primary season," Palmer recounted. "We had a steep drop-off. There was even the National Guard that was used in some states."



Last year saw rising reports of harassment of poll workers and even death threats against some election officials, after former President Donald Trump and others claimed the 2020 election was "stolen," despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the result.



In 2020, 775,000 Americans served as poll workers, and about 637,000 served during the last midterm election in 2018.



Palmer, who was appointed by former President Trump, added everyone should treat poll workers with respect.



"They should understand that they're there to facilitate the vote of every American, regardless of political affiliation, race, creed," Palmer urged. "They're there to help, not to hinder."



Pay for poll workers varies by county. According to the Secretary of State's website, California high school students over age 16 can be poll workers and receive a stipend of $65 to $150. You can apply at pollworker.sos.ca.gov. People can also contact their county clerk's office, or look online at HelpAmericaVote.gov.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.