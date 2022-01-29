WANTED FELON ARRESTED IN LAKESIDE WITH GHOST GUNS, BURGLARY TOOLS AND DRUGS

East County News Service

Photo via San Diego Sheriff Dept.

January 29, 2022 (Lakeside) – Shawn Orr, 26, a wanted felon and gang member with a felony arrest warrant, has been captured in Lakeside.

According to Sergeant Aaron Meleen, “Orr was in possession of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine, two "ghost" guns, and various burglary tools” when Patrol and Crime Suppression Team deputies form the lakeside Substation contacted him on January 27 in the 12500 block of Lakeshore Drive.

He was arrested for the felony warrant, being a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.