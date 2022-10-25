WARNER CREEK WINERIES HOST TASTE OF THE SUMMIT NOV. 5

East County News Service

October 25, 2022 (Warner Springs) – You’re invited to head to the beautiful North Mountain Wine Trail of San Diego County for the 2022 "Taste of the Summit." Four wineries (Emerald Creek Winery, Hawk Watch Winery, Shadow Mountain Winery and Sierra Roble Winery), all located in Warner Springs are teaming up for what promises to be a fantastic fall wine and food experience.

Each winery will be featuring live music, wines and food pairings.

The event is being held on November 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. with live music from 1-4 p.m. at each location. A single ticket ($55) gets you to all four wineries. Start your adventure at any of the wineries. Check out the participating wineries at



http://www.emeraldcreekwinery.com



http://www.hawkwatchwinery.com



http://www.shadowmountainvineyards.com



http://www.sierraroble.com

Tickets are limited so reserve early here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5601902

Designated Driver tickets are available for an additional $30. Tickets are not available for purchase at the wineries. Tickets must be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets and are non-refundable. You must be 21 or older to attend and please leave your pets at home. The event will be held rain or shine!