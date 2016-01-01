Warner Springs opens historic adobe doors for inaugural Holiday Tour

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 25, 2025 (Warner Spri ngs) -- The community of Warner Springs will open its proverbial doors next month and offer the public an unprecedented look inside its architectural soul.

Six private historic adobe homes -- some dating back to the 1890s -- will be part of the community's inaugural Holiday Adobe Home Tour & Christmas Market. The private residences are not typically open for public viewing, making this event a rare opportunity to connect with the living history of the region.

The one-day event, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 30950 Highway 79 in Warner Springs , is designed to be an intimate cultural exploration, and is also a vital fundraiser, and is expected to transform the cozy community’s distinctive adobe heritage into a festive, giving celebration.

The accompanying Christmas Market starts at 10 a.m. and runs all day, featuring local artisans, handcrafted gifts, and seasonal treats. It’s an ideal place to find unique, locally-made presents while supporting small businesses and craftspeople from Warner Springs and neighboring areas.

The residences on the tour are far from ordinary: a dobe construction, a tradition that spans thousands of years, is deeply ingrained in Southern California's history.

The adobe homes's earthen structures, characterized by their massive walls, naturally regulate temperature and also tell the story of overall adaptation of residents -- and their residences -- to the desert-mountain climate.

The six homes on the tour represent nearly a century of this enduring building style.

Those on the tour will get to step inside a documented 1890s-era home for a rare glimpse into the earliest, most rustic chapter of Warner Springs' residential history; and m id-century modern adobes, with examples from the 1940s through the 1970s that showcase how the traditional style evolved with modern designs and amenities.

“This is the first time we’re doing something like this in Warner Springs,” explains Marguerite Apostolas, the lead event organizer. “Visitors get a unique experience -- walking through authentic adobe homes that are normally private, each representing a different era from the 1890s through the 1970s.”

Each private residence will be dressed in holiday splendor, providing a festive atmosphere as knowledgeable homeowners and volunteers share the unique history of their homes and the community’s profound adobe heritage.

Beyond the architecture, the event is rooted firmly in local philanthropy. Every single ticket purchased directly benefits the Warner Springs Community Center's Christmas Giving and Scholarship programs.

The Holiday Adobe Home Tour, which goes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., costs $30 per ticket. The Christmas Market is free admission, and will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Every dollar raised goes directly back into helping our neighbors during the holidays and investing in our young people’s futures,” Apostolas said. The funds assist local families during the holiday season and provide crucial educational opportunities for Warner Springs students pursuing higher education."

For tickets and additional information, visit HolidayHomeTourAndMarket.com