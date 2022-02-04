WARNING: CANDY AND DRIED FRUITS WITH DANGEROUS LEAD LEVELS SOLD IN OUR REGION

East County News Service

February 4, 2022 (San Diego)—California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office has issued an alert warning consumers of dried plum fruit and candies containing “dangerous” levels of lead far above legal limits. His office also sent letters ordering retailers to immediately remove the products, including some marketed to children and several sold in the San Diego region.

Lead-tainted products sold in San Diego County include:

El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums W/Chili

El Leoncito Ponchin Saladitos con Chile/Dry Salted Plums with Chili

El Super Leon Saladitos/Dry Salted Plums with Chili & Chamoy

Hola Lobito Fresco Ciruela Salada Sabor Limon/Lemon Flavored Salted Plum

La Fiesta Saladitos Con Chile/Salted Plums with Chili.

In addition, some were sold online including:

Alamo Candy Saladitos Con Limon/Dried Salted Plums with Lemon

Lupag Saladitos Con Chile/Chile Salted Plums

Spice and Chili Saladitos with Chili



Snackerz Saladitos (Salted Plums).

Some other products were sold in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lead can cause serious health problems, including permanent mental impairment in children.

"When Californians go into a supermarket to purchase their favorite treat, they shouldn't have to worry about whether that product might harm them or their children," said Bonta. "The fact is: Lead is a known public health hazard, and exposure to this neurotoxin can have lasting health consequences. Testing by my office revealed dangerous levels of lead in dried plum fruits and candies being sold at retail outlets across our state. We're directing retailers to remove these products from their shelves, but if you already have them in your pantry, please check to see if they match the products we've identified -- and do not consume them if so."