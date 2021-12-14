WARNINGS, WATCHES IN EFFECT ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AS STORM HITS REGION

By Miriam Raftery

December 14, 2021 (San Diego) – A powerful storm moving down from Orange and San Bernadino Counties into the San Diego region has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning for San Diego County’s mountain and desert aeras, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect for inland valleys. Along the coast, a gale warning and high surf advisory have been issued locally.

Snow is forecast late today and tonight down to 3,500 feet which could include areas such as Pine Valley and Descanso in addition to places at higher elevations such as Julian, Cuyamaca, Mount Laguna, and Palomar Mountain. If you must travel in the mountains, carry chains and be aware of hazardous conditions.

Flash floods are also possible late today and tomorrow as heavy rains pelt our region. Cleveland National Forest reminds drivers to turn around and don’t drive across flooded roadways, since even shallow swift-moving water can quickly sweep a vehicle downstream to deeper waters.

Frost is forecast in areas such as Alpine, which has prompted the Mountain Empire School District to shorten the school day today and tomorrow. Be aware of the potential for black ice, which is difficult to see, on roadways overnight and in the early morning.

Send photos of snow and severe weather locally to editor@eastcountymagazine.org.