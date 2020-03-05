WARREN AND BLOOMBERG END CANDIDACIES IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

By Miriam Raftery

March 5, 2020 (San Diego) – After disappointing results on Super Tuesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have announced they are suspending their campaigns in the Democratic presidential primary.

Bloomberg has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Warren she wants to take some time to think over whether to endorse another candidate.

Both had won delegates (Warren 65, Bloomberg 58) who will now be free to vote for any candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

Warren voiced gratitude for “every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like." The long-time progressive added that while she is no longer in the presidential race, “I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over."

Bloomberg, a billionaire who entered the race late and spent millions of his own money on ads in states voting on Super Tuesday, has pledged to continue funding ads to oust President Donald Trump.

“I will not be our party’s nominee, but I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life,” he concluded.