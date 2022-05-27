WAYS TO HONOR AND CELEBRATE MEMORIAL DAY IN EAST COUNTY

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo, left, stock photo of Dan Foster next to the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor taken by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

May 27, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) Memorial Day, or “reason for the season” is to honor U.S. military personnel who died serving the U.S.A. Although Memorial Day, with the typically 3-day weekend attached to the holiday, is also associated with BBQ’s, Memorial Day sales, trips to the beach or trips out of town. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

Here's a rundown of East County events to commemorate the occasion:

In Alpine there will be a Memorial Day Remembrance and Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. in the Alpine Community Center and Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor.

Veterans will share stories along with family members, there will be patriotic music, and updates from groups that serve veterans.

New names of men and women will be added to Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor. To see who has already been added to the wall visit: Alpine Veteran's Wall of Honor (alpinewallofhonor.org) .

The Alpine Community Center is located at 1830 Alpine Boulevard.

A Memorial Day Patio Party will be held at the El Cajon Elks Lodge from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday, at their 1400 E. Washington Avenue location. For more information visit: Elks.org: Lodge #1812 Home

At the Julian Pioneer Cemetery a memorial observance will be held Monday at A Street at Farmer Road. For further information on the observance and the potluck that will follow it, contact the American Legion Post located at 2503 Washington Street, 760-765-0126.

A “Memorial Wall” at Valley Center, along with the Valley Center Stampede Rodeo and Memorial Festival opened today, May 27, and the Memorial Festival will open at 11 a.m., located at 29902 Valley Center Road, will open on Saturday. There is a fee for the rodeo, but the Memorial Festival is free.

Memorial Day events include the Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival will take place Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. – 6:00 pm. At the Riverview Parkway in Santee. Food, entertainment, and vendors will all be a part of the offerings. For further information visit: SANTEE STREET FAIR 2022 - May 28, 2022 - Santee Chamber of Commerce, CA Additionally, for those who want to honor veterans the Santee Veterans Memorial Bridge & Monument, located on Mast Boulevard east of West Hills High School.

Visit local chamber of commerce’s websites for the city you are interested in for more information.