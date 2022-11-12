WEAPONS CACHE INCLUDING ASSAULT RIFLES SEIZED IN IN LA MESA AND SAN DIEGO; TEEN ARRESTED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: some of the weapons and drugs seized

November 12, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Harrison Lee Stone,18, was arrested Wednesday under suspicions of trafficking after SWAT teams seized large caches of guns and drugs at homes in La Mesa and San Diego, ECM news partner NBC 7 reports.

At a home in the 5400 block of Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa, officers confiscated seven assault rifles, 12 handguns, two silencers, a shotgun with detachable magazine, as well as 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 doses of LSD, 77 grams of ecstasy and 240 bottles of Xanax, according to San Diego Police.

A home in the 100 block of E Street in San Diego’s East Village was also raided. Police confiscated $50,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia along with an unserialized “ghost gun” with loaded high-capacity detachable magazine, a high-capacity rifle, a handgun loaded with 20 rounds, and a silencer.

Stone’s arrest followed an investigation in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration task force and SDPD.

Stone has been booked on suspicion of 15 firearms and narcotics crimes; his arraignment is slated for Monday.