AS WEATHER HEATS UP, COUNTY OPENS COOL ZONES -- AND OFFERS FREE FANS FOR THOSE HOMEBOUND WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy of County News Service

June 13, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – As summer approaches and temperatures heat up, the County will open several “Cool Zones” starting this week. The Cool Zones will be open from Monday through Friday between 12 noon and 5 p.m.at the following inland locations:

Borrego Springs Library

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Potrero Branch Library

Santa Ysabel Nature Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Valley Center Branch Library

The libraries are open only as Cool Zones; no library services are available due to COVID-19. To protect the health of Cool Zone visitors and staff, everyone entering must have their temperature taken, wear a mask and practice social distancing. No animals are allowed, except service animals.

Homebound individuals, those lacking transportation, and those who decide to stay home due to the risk of COVID-19, may be eligible to receive a free electric fan. The County, in partnership with SDG&E, provides fans to San Diegans who are living on limited incomes.

To be eligible for a free fan, a resident must not have access to an air-conditioned space at their home or apartment building. To learn more about the fan program or to request a fan, call Aging & Independence Services at (800) 339-4661.

The Cool Zones program is offered in partnership with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Aging & Independence Services and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). It was started by Supervisor Jacob in 2001 to allow seniors and people with disabilities to escape extreme heat during the summer.

“Although we need to take steps to keep seniors safe, it still remains important to also keep them cool,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob. “Cool Zones provide a refuge during the hot summer months, so it’s helpful the County has developed a plan to get them open.”

“We want to thank our SDG&E community partner for making this program available to give some relief from the heat to our more vulnerable residents,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose district covers parts of North County out to the desert.

For more information about the Cool Zones, visit www.coolzones.org.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Aging and Independence Services offers Cool Zones to help older adults keep cool during hot summer days. But there are other things people can do to beat the heat:

Slow down. Be your most physically active during the coolest part of the day, usually between 4-7 a.m. Pace yourself when engaging in physical activity.